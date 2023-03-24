Joe Biden takes jab at Leafs during speech to Canadian Parliament

You’ll find endless waves of Toronto Maple Leafs fans throughout North America, but one place they don’t reside is at the White House in Washington, D.C.

United States President Joe Biden is known as a massive sports fan, cheering for the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles, who fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII in February. And when it comes to hockey, he and his wife, Jill, root for the Flyers.

In his latest visit to Ottawa’s Parliament Hill on Friday — where he met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — Biden held a press conference with members of Parliament and made sure to slide in a jab about the Maple Leafs, who beat down the Flyers 6-2 on Jan. 8.

“I have to say, I like your [hockey] teams, except the Leafs,” Biden said jokingly.

“I’ll tell you why… they beat the Flyers back in January. That’s why. And if I didn’t say that — I married a Philly girl — then I’d say I’d be sleeping alone, fellas. They like ya, but not that much.”

His comment drew a thunderous standing ovation from the politicians in attendance.

Joe Biden is not a fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs because they beat the Philadelphia Flyers earlier this season. (Photo via @Gray_Mackenzie/Twitter)

Toronto snapped Philadelphia’s four-game winning streak back then, as captain John Tavares (one goal, two assists), Mitch Marner (three assists) and Calle Jarnkrok (one goal, two assists) led the way with three points each. Goaltender Matt Murray was also a difference-maker, stopping 29 of his 31 shots against.

The Maple Leafs are currently positioned second in the Atlantic Division at 43-19-9 with 95 points through 71 games, headed for a seventh straight playoff berth and another opening-round matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Biden’s Flyers, meanwhile, are slated to miss the postseason for a third consecutive campaign as they own a 27-32-12 record and 66 points, tied for 27th league-wide.