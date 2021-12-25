Joe Biden Supporters Turn ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Prank Into Christmas Cheer

President Joe Biden’s supporters rallied on Twitter after he was pranked Friday by a caller who told him, “Let’s go, Brandon.” (Watch the video below.)

The phrase has been used by detractors as code for an anti-Biden slur since a TV reporter mistakenly thought a NASCAR race crowd was chanting “Let’s go Brandon” for the winner Brandon Brown. Spectators actually were yelling “fuck Joe Biden.”

The president and first lady Jill Biden were fielding calls for the annual NORAD Santa Claus tracking service when they spoke with a parent, who ended the polite conversation with “Merry Christmas and let’s go, Brandon.”

“Let’s go Brandon, I agree,” Biden replied.

The president proceeded to ask whether the caller was from Oregon, but the call had already ended.

The MAGA crowd reveled in the trolling on social media. But Biden supporters provided some sharp clapback:

