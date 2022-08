President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, the roughly $700 billion climate, health care and tax package that passed Congress on a party line vote.

Biden handed a pen to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) just after he signed the bill.

The president also took a swipe at the GOP, unified in opposition to the legislation. He said that “Democrats sided with the American people, and every single Republican sided with special interests.”

More to come.