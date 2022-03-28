Joe Biden Says He Was Expressing “Moral Outrage” About Vladimir Putin – The Hamden Journal

Joe Biden told reporters that he was expressing his “moral outrage” when he said that Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power,” but it did not reflect a change in U.S. policy.

Biden made the surprising remark at the end of his speech on Saturday in Poland, and reporters quickly seized on the comment as a new development in the United States’ approach to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But the White House quickly issued a statement after the speech to clarify that Biden was not calling for regime change.

Answering questions from reporters, Biden denied that the White House “walked back” his remark, and insisted that it was an expression of “my personal feelings,” particularly after he met with refugees who have fled their native Ukraine amid the Russian attacks.

“I was talking to the Russian people telling them what we thought,” Biden said.

Biden also took issue with Fox News correspondent Steve Doocy’s question, denying that he made a series of gaffes on the same trip. “You interpret the language that way,” Biden said.

The president also said that he was not concerned that his remark complicates U.S. policy or that it could lead to an escalation of tensions with Putin.