Joe Biden says he ‘has’ cancer thanks to oil industry — but WH points to skin cancer years ago

President Biden said Wednesday that he has cancer, forcing the White House press office to quickly clarify that he was referring to skin cancer treatment that he had before taking office last year.

The remark initially appeared to be a stunningly casual health announcement during a speech about global warming in which he described emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Claymont, Del.

“That’s why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates referred The Post to a tweet from Washington Post columnist Glenn Kessler, who noted that Biden had “non-melanoma skin cancers” before he took office.

It’s unclear why Biden chose to use a present verb tense to describe his experience with cancer.

Skin cancer is extremely common, especially among older adults who didn’t wear sunscreen in their youth, and generally isn’t life-threatening.

President Biden said he has cancer in a potential gaffe during a speech in Somerset, Mass., on July 20, 2022. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Biden was speaking about the negative health effects of emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, issued a health report last year that didn’t refer to the president as suffering from any current cancers.

O’Connor’s report attributes Biden’s skin cancer to time in the sun, rather than the result of exposure by the fossil fuels industry.

“It is well-established that President Biden did spend a good deal of time in the sun in his youth,” O’Connor wrote of his patient, a former swimming pool lifeguard.

“He has had several localized, non-melanoma skin cancers removed with Mohs surgery before he started his presidency. These lesions were completely excised, with clear margins,” the doctor wrote.

Biden said the oil refineries were why “I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer.” REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The remark was made during a speech about global warming at Brayton Power Station. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

But O’Connor also noted, “there are no areas suspicious for skin cancer at this time.”

The president said that he has cancer while speaking near a former coal power plant that’s being converted to support offshore wind farms in Somerset, Mass.

Biden, 79, is the oldest-ever US president and his mental acuity is frequently a matter of public debate.

He says, however, that he intends to seek a second term barring ill health in 2024 and his defenders note that he’s struggled for years with gaffes or inaccurate remarks.