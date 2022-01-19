Joe Biden Opens Press Conference By Noting “Fatigue” Over Covid – The Hamden Journal

As he nears a year in office with underwater poll numbers, President Joe Biden started a press conference by running through a list of his administration’s accomplishments while acknowledging the American weariness over the ongoing Covid pandemic.

“Some people may call it a new normal,” Biden said. “I call it a job not yet finished. It will get better.”

“We are not there yet, but we will get there.”

Biden also seemed to accept that the administration was surprised by the Omicron variant, as reporters have queried White House officials in recent weeks on testing capacity.

“Should we have done more testing earlier? Yes. But we are doing more testing now,” Biden said.

More to come.