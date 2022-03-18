Joe Biden Nominates Michael Lombardo To National Council On The Arts – The Hamden Journal

Joe Biden has nominated Entertainment One’s Michael Lombardo to serve as a member of the National Council on The Arts, which oversees the National Endowment for the Arts.

Lombardo, who is president of global television at Entertainment One, previously served as president of programming at HBO for 12 years. After he left HBO< he was an executive producer.

On a trip to Los Angeles in 2012, he met with LGBTQ activists at the home of Lombardo and his husband, architect Sonny Ward home. It was there that he signaled his support for same-sex marriage. Biden revealed that he favored same-sex marriage weeks later in an interview on Meet the Press, and he mentioned meeting the Lombardo-Ward family and telling the couple that he saw the “look of love those kids had in their eyes” for their parents.

Lombardo and Ward hosted Biden at their home again in 2019 for a fundraiser.

Lombardo was appointed a member of the board of trustees to the Kennedy Center by President Barack Obama in 2014.

The National Council on the Arts also makes recommendations to the president for the annual National Medal of Arts.