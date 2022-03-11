Joe Biden Names Members Of President’s Advisory Committee On The Arts – The Hamden Journal

Joe Biden has appointed 14 members to the President’s Advisory Committee on The Arts, in which they will serve as representatives for the Kennedy Center.

Eugene William Stetson III, senior fellow at The Atlantic Council and a film producer, will serve as chair.

Other members include Andi Bernstein, partner at venture capital firm The 98; Christopher Carrera, president of Carrera-Willowbridge, LLC; arts advocates Barbaralee Diamonstein-Spielvogel and Barbara Gamson; philanthropist Melissa Hedden; Lorna Johnson, chair and CEO of LMJ Global Enterprises; busineswoman and author Bonnie Lautenberg; P.R. and public affairs strategist Allison Putala; Sunil Puri, CEO and founder of First Midwest Group; Charles Pohlad, director at Pohlad Investment Management, LLC; Diane Robertson, documentary producer and proprietor of a horticultural design firm; residential and commercial developer Thomas Safran; and Andrew Tavakoli, principal and CEO of Tavaco Properties.

The President’s Advisory Committee on the Arts was established in 1958 by President Dwight Eisenhower. According to the Kennedy Center, its members are considered a “national network” for the arts center. The Kennedy Center also has a board of trustees, chaired by David Rubenstein, and its members also are appointed by the president. Another arts board, the National Council on the Arts, advisers the National Endowment for the Arts. Another group, the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities, was an advisory committee to the president’s administration, but President Donald Trump did not renew its authority in 2017 after all of its members resigned.