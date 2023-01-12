Joe Biden Grilled On Latest Revelation That Classified Documents Were Found In Garage Of His Wilmington Residence – The Hamden Journal

After the White House revealed that classified materials were found stored in the garage of Joe Biden’s Wilmington residence, reporters were anxious to hear an explanation from the president after he gave remarks on the economy.

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked, “Classified material next to your Corvette. What were you thinking?”

“I am going to get a chance to speak on all of this, God willing, soon, but as I said earlier this week — and by the way, my Corvette is in a locked garage, so it is not like it was sitting out on the street … People know that I take classified documents and classified material seriously. I also said we are cooperating fully and completely with the Justice Department’s review.”

Biden then read through a statement that largely mirrored that sent out by the White House earlier in the day from Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president.

Sauber said that following the discovery of government documents at the Penn Biden Center in November, the president’s lawyers conducted a search of other locations where files from Biden’s time as vice president may have been shipped during the 2017 transition. It was then that they discovered “a small number of additional Obama-Biden Administration records with classified markings. All but one of these documents were found in storage space in the President’s Wilmington garage. One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room. No documents were found in the Rehoboth Beach residence.”

The news earlier this week of the document discovery at the Penn Biden Center quickly became the No. 1 topic among the White House press corps and across much of political media this week, with its potential to undermine the Justice Department’s investigation into the discovery of classified material at Mar-a-Lago last year. Some Republicans on Capitol Hill have called for a special counsel to investigate the Biden case, just as a special counsel is overseeing the Trump probe. The latter case has the added element of potential obstruction, ultimately ending in an FBI raid of Trump’s residence in August.

But Biden has criticized Trump over the handling of classified material, as CNN pointed out earlier this week, as it has focused extensively on the story. On Thursday, just before Biden spoke, the network showed a graphic of unanswered questions about the discovery of classified material in Biden’s files, including why the initial November discovery was revealed only recently.