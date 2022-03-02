Joe Biden gives up ice cream for Lent, marks Ash Wednesday

President Biden, sporting a cross of ashes on his forehead, told reporters Wednesday that he had given up ice cream and other sweets for Lent this year.

In response to a question about what he had forsworn, Biden responded that he decided to give up “all sweets — and you know me, I start off with dessert. No ice cream, nothing.”

The president began the 40-day period of Christian repentance and reflection before he departed for a trip to Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The second Roman Catholic US president endorsed Pope Francis’ call for fasting and prayer to seek God’s intervention to stop Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I think he’s right. I was with the cardinal this morning. He came over and he gave me ashes. We both prayed for that, for the people of Ukraine,” Biden said.

The president fended off a reporter’s question about his support for legal access to abortion when Catholic doctrine forbids it.

President Biden avoided a reporter’s question about his stance on abortion after receiving ashes. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

President Biden revealed that he would be giving up ice cream for Lent this year. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

“I tell you what, I don’t want to get into a debate with you about theology but – well, anyway. I’m not going to make a judgment on other people,” he said.

Biden, who turns 80 this year, is a frequent churchgoer — both in DC, where he attends services in Georgetown, and during his frequent visits home to Wilmington, Delaware.