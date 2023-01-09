Joe Biden Condemns Violence After Protestors Invade State Buildings – The Hamden Journal

U.S. President Joe Biden has condemned an “assault on democracy” in Brazil, calling the destruction and chaos that followed supporters of former President Jair Bolsanaro’s storming key state buildings “outrageous.”

Leaders around the world have united in condemnation of the shocking developments in the capital Brasilia, which are eerily similar to the scenes in Washington DC that followed after Biden defeated Donald Trump in a race to the White House two years ago.

Brazilian security forces have now regained control of Congress, the Supreme Court and Presidential Palace, according to the BBC, and Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has vowed to punish the rioters responsible for the damage with the “full force of the law.”

Bolsanaro’s supporters invaded the Brazilian state buildings on Sunday after the far-right leader was defeated by left-wing candidate Lula in a closely fought election at the end of 2022. Lula was inaugurated last week but was in Sao Paulo on an official state visit when the protests began.

“I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazil’s democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined,” said Biden on Twitter.

I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazil’s democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined. I look forward to continuing to work with @LulaOficial. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 8, 2023

Messages supporting Lula’s new government came in from China, France, the UK and much of South America among others.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also tweeted that “using violence to attack democratic institutions is always unacceptable.”

Bolsanaro, who has refused to concede the election to Lula, is currently in Florida. Some U.S. politicians are demanding he is extradited to Brazil. He tweeted to say public demonstrations were democratic but that “invasions of public buildings” went too far.

Local reports claim around 3,000 people were involved in the invasions, with around 300 arrested so far.