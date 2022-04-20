Joe Biden ‘committed’ to freeing convicts locked up for marijuana

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that President Biden “remains committed” to honoring his campaign pledge to release “everyone” in federal prison for marijuana — as many of those prisoners told The Post they’re concerned it won’t happen.

Psaki claimed that Biden believes “no one should be in jail because of drug use” in response to a press briefing question about the president’s campaign promises.

“President Biden as a candidate promised to decriminalize marijuana. When is that going to happen?” Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked Psaki on the April 20 cannabis holiday.

“Well, the president continues to believe that no one should be in jail because of drug use,” the press secretary answered. “I don’t have an update here. We are continuing to work with Congress.”

“But what I can say on marijuana is we’ve made some progress on our promises. For instance, the DEA just issued its first licenses to companies to cultivate marijuana for research purposes after years of delay during the prior administration. This is a key step in promoting research because it broadens the amount and quality of cannabis available for research purposes,” she added.

“Additionally, the president’s continuing to review clemency powers, which is something he also talked about on the campaign trail and he certainly remains committed to taking action on.”

Doocy followed up, asking, “So he remains committed to what he said during the campaign, that people charged with marijuana-related offenses, number one, everyone gets out, record expunged?”

Psaki said she did not have any updates on when Biden would fulfill his campaign promise. Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

“Well again, he’s reviewing his clemency powers. that’s exactly what that looks like. I don’t have any updates or previews beyond that though,” Psaki replied.

Biden as a senator authored or advocated for some of the nation’s harshest drug laws in the 1980s and ’90s, but he pivoted ahead of the 2020 election with promises of mass-clemency as he fended off younger Democratic rivals who supported legalization.

Biden said on a debate stage in 2019: “I think we should decriminalize marijuana, period. And I think everyone – anyone who has a record – should be let out of jail, their records expunged, be completely zeroed out.”

Members of both political parties support — and oppose — cannabis policy reform.

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace has supported legislation to release all federal marijuana prisoners. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) is pushing legislation to release the estimated 2,700 federal pot inmates and President Donald Trump last year commuted the sentences of seven people serving life terms for marijuana — including two men who were given life without parole under the three-strikes provision of the Biden-authored 1994 crime law.

Weldon Angelos, a former federal marijuana inmate and co-founder of the group Mission Green, helped craft a rubric that would ensure only non-violent prisoners are released and told The Post he has been involved in talks with the Biden White House.

“Candidate Biden promised to use his pardon power to free those still incarcerated federally for cannabis offenses, which gave a lot of hope to many,” Angelos said. “We have had a number of conversations with the White House on this topic and believe that Biden will keep his campaign promise. When that happens is another matter entirely, but we are encouraged.”

Marijuana clemency activist and former federal pot inmate Weldon Angelos said he has met with the Biden administration to discuss his rubric for releasing non-violent marijuana prisoners. Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images for Glass House Brands

Federal marijuana inmates generally are behind bars for taking part in large-scale pot dealing operations, though some insist they were complying with state medical marijuana laws.

Pedro Moreno, 62, who is serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to distributing weed imported from Mexico from 1986 to 1996, told The Post this week that “I will die in prison for marijuana unless I receive executive clemency.”

“All I can do is hope President Biden was sincere when he said he will free all the pot prisoners,” Moreno said.

Daniel Longoria, 56, who is seven years into a 30-year sentence for conspiracy to distribute pot, said, “On 4/20, the nation will celebrate a day that has come to be known as a time to freely enjoy recreational cannabis, while others, like myself, serve time for cannabis charges. I pray Biden moves swiftly.”

Luke Scarmazzo, 41, who has served 14 years of a 22-year sentence for running a medical marijuana operation in California, said, “We are now nearly two years into President Biden’s term and we’re wondering when he will make good on his promise.”

A recent Gallup poll found 68% of Americans, including half of Republicans, support legalizing pot, and federal legalization is widely considered inevitable due to overwhelming support among younger adults.

In addition to freeing pot inmates through clemency, presidents can order the administrative rescheduling of marijuana to a lesser category within the Controlled Substances Act’s ranking of dangerous drugs — though there hasn’t been a concerted lobbying push to do that since Barack Obama held office.

Biden said in a 2019 presidential debate that he supports decriminalizing marijuana. Matthew McDermott

Biden opposes outright marijuana legalization and the White House proposed a federal budget last month that would keep a long-running policy in place that bans local officials in DC from regulating recreational pot shops. Biden last year fired at least five White House staffers who admitted to past pot use.

Since 2012, 18 states, two territories and Washington DC, have legalized recreational marijuana under local law. Most other states allow marijuana for medical purposes.

House Democrats this month passed a federal legalization bill, but it’s unlikely to reach Biden’s desk due to opposition from Senate Republicans and a handful of Democrats.