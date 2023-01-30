Joe Biden Announces He Will End Covid State Of Emergency Declarations – The Hamden Journal

President Joe Biden informed Congress today that he would be ending the dual states of emergency that were declared to help address the Covid pandemic, according to multiple sources. There are currently a public health emergency and a national emergency related to the virus, both of which were extended recently. The declarations will be lifted on May 11, reported the Washington Post, and reclassify Covid as an endemic threat.

A senior administration official told the Post that the intervening period will allow government agencies and others to “begin the process of a smooth operational wind-down of the flexibilities enabled by the COVID-19 emergency declarations.”

Former President Donald Trump initially declared the pandemic a national emergency in March 2020. The dual emergencies have been repeatedly extended since then.

The idea of winding down the emergencies was floated weeks ago when they were last updated.