Joe Biden announced that the U.S. will ban imports of Russian oil, the latest move to sanction Vladimir Putin’s regime after its invasion of Ukraine.

But Biden warned that the ban will come at a price, as gas prices already have been soaring.

“This is a step that we are taking to inflict further pain on Putin, but there will be costs as well here in the United States,” Biden said in remarks from the White House. “I said I will level with the American people from the beginning.”

More to come.