Joe Biden Again Covid-19 Positive – The Hamden Journal

President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 again Saturday morning, per a letter from presidential physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor.

The results are what is termed a “rebound” Covid-19 positivity. It is “observed in a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid,” the doctor said.

The President is not experiencing any symptoms, but will isolate at the White House.

Biden is said to be feeling well and will not resume treatment, the White House said. O’Connor claimed Biden tested negative on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning and Friday morning. He then tested positive on Saturday morning.

“However, given his positive antigen test, he will reinitiate strict isolation procedures,” the doctor noted.

Biden stopped his isolation on Wednesday, celebrating his return in remarks from the White House Rose Garden.