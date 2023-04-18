Joe and Jill Biden had lower income in 2022, paid less taxes: tax return

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden reported $579,014 in earnings and paid 23.8% in federal taxes last year, both down from 2021, according to documents released by the White House Tuesday.

The Bidens paid $137,658 in federal income taxes in 2022, significantly less than the $150,439 the first couple paid the previous year.

They also paid $29,023 in state taxes in Delaware and $3,139 in Virginia from the first lady’s teaching position at Northern Virginia Community College.

The first couple’s income took a hit in 2022, down by more than $30,000 from the $610,702 they reported in 2022, which they paid federal taxes on at a 24.6% rate.

Their joint income mostly consisted of the president’s $400,000 annual salary, pensions and the first lady’s $82,335 in earnings from her teaching position at Northern Virginia Community College.

They also brought in $5,092 from two S Corporations – CelticCapri Corp. and Giacoppa Corp. – set up to receive money from their book sales and speaking engagements.





US President Joe Biden, alongside First Lady Jill Biden waves after speaking at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House. AFP via Getty Images/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS





In 2021, the Bidens listed income from CelticCapri Corp. and Giacoppa Corp. totaling nearly $62,000.

The average federal tax rate for Americans is about 14% and the latest Census Bureau data shows that the average income of a two-person household is $75,143.

Their return shows the Bidens gave $20,180 in charitable donations in 2022 to 20 different charities.

Their largest contribution went toward the Beau Biden Foundation named in honor of the president’s late son – up from the $17,394 in charitable donations they made in 2021.

From 2017 and 2019, between his time as vice president and president, Biden earned more than $16.5 million, including large payouts for speaking at colleges and elsewhere.

He earned almost $1 million from the University of Pennsylvania from 2017 to 2019, previous filings show.





Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff arrive at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam on Mar. 29, 2023. AP/Ericky Boniphace

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, attorney Douglas Emhoff, reported earning $456,918 in income in 2022, less than half the amount they reported in 2021, when the second couple raked in more than $1.6 million and paid a tax rate of 31.6%.

Harris and Emhoff paid $93,570 in federal income tax in 2022 at a tax rate of 20.5%.

Their decline in their income stems from lower sales of Harris’ book “The Truths We Hold” and the absence of the windfall that came from the sale of a San Francisco property owned by the couple in 2021.

The veep and second gentleman contributed $23,000 to charity in 2022.