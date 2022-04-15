Joe and Jill Biden earned $610K in 2021, tax return shows

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden reported $610,702 in earnings and paid 24.6% in federal taxes last year, according to documents released by the White House Friday.

The first couple paid $150,439 in federal taxes and another $30,765 in their home state of Delaware, according to a copy of their joint return. Jill Biden also paid $2,721 in Virginia taxes.

The Bidens gave $17,394 in charitable donations for the calendar year, a little less than 3% of their income. The largest donation, of $5,000, went to the Beau Biden Foundation, named in honor of the president’s late son.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, attorney Douglas Emhoff, raked in more than $1.6 million for the year 2021 and paid a tax rate of 31.6%. Harris and Emoff paid $120,517 in California income tax and $2,044 in New York income tax, their return shows.

Emhoff also paid $54,441 in District of Columbia income taxes, according to the White House.

This is a developing story