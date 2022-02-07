Jodie Sweetin says TV dad Bob Saget taught her how to laugh through life’s most ‘painful moments’

Jodie Sweetin says the Full House group chat won’t be the same without Bob Saget.

The 40-year-old actress opened up about the loss of her TV dad, admitting it’s “been a rough couple of weeks” since his Jan. 9 death.

“It was such a shock,” Sweetin said on Monday’s Good Morning America. “It happened so suddenly. And to lose someone who was such a wonderful, big, shining personality like that — in all of our lives — it’s been a lot.”

She continued, “But I know that Bob would love nothing more than the fact that everyone has been talking about him,” breaking out in laughter. “He would be so thrilled to know that everyone was thinking about him.”

Bob Saget with Jodie Sweetin, who played his daughter on Full House and reboot Fuller House, in 2017. (Photo: Kathryn Page/Getty Images)

Sweetin, who played middle daughter Stephanie Tanner on the original show and the Fuller House reboot, revealed their last text exchange.

“Well, we have a Full House family group chat that goes back and forth,” she said. “It’s missing a lot without Bob in it now.”

Sweetin said their last direct text was after he was on her podcast, Never Thought I’d Say This.

“‘I was like, ‘Thanks so much, Bob. Love you,'” she said. “He [wrote], ‘Love you too. Anything for you, Jods. Always.'”

She continued, “That was just how Bob was. You always knew when you ended the phone conversation, it was an ‘I love you.’ And he would say, ‘I love you more.’ You could keep going [back and forth] but he was always going to have the last word.”

Sweetin said one of the things she’s learned from Saget, who she met on the set when she was 5, is “how to laugh through some of the most painful moments of your life. It has been something that has carried me through so many times and so many things in my life.”

She pointed to Saget’s loss — of his sister and parents — and noted he had a lot of sadness in his life.

“But he never stopped laughing,” Sweetin said. “He never lost the ability to laugh at himself, to laugh at his situation, to make fun of something that would otherwise feel like it was going to break you. I definitely do that now — whether it’s appropriate sometimes or not… That was Bob. He would joke about something and you’d be like: Oh my god, I can’t believe you just said that. At the same time, you’d be like, I’m so glad somebody said it.”

Sweetin is promoting a new romantic comedy, Just Swipe, but she is not in the dating game in real life. For over four years, she’s been dating Mescal Wasilewski. The pair became engaged last month just ahead of her 40th birthday.