Jodie Sweetin said she’d like to do a ‘Golden Girls’ version of ‘Fullest House’ in 20 years

Jodie Sweetin talked about the future of “Fuller House” with E! News.Paul Archuleta/Getty images

Sweetin, 40, said she’d be interested in a reboot inspired by “The Golden Girls.”

Netflix canceled “Fuller House” in June 2020 after five seasons, following its debut in February 2016.

Jodie Sweetin just revealed her idea for a “Fuller House” reboot.

Sweetin reflected on the series and possible spin-offs during an exclusive with E! News published Saturday. “Fuller House” debuted on Netflix in February 2016 but was canceled after five seasons in June 2020. Sweetin played Stephanie Tanner, the middle child of the Tanner family in the “Full House” franchise.

Sweetin told the outlet that she’s interested in a “Fuller House” spin-off inspired by “The Golden Girls.”

“I still think the Golden Girls version of Fullest House could happen,” Sweetin said. “I could see myself in a muumuu on a lanai in Miami. I feel that already. I already try and channel Bea Arthur as much as I can.”

“The Golden Girls” cast.NBC

Sweetin, who stars in Hallmark’s “Merry Swissmas,” added: “Who knows what can happen, I’m not opposed to it. If you would have asked us 20 some years ago if we would do a reboot of Full House we would have been like, ‘No, probably not.’ So give it another 20 years, we’ll see what happens.'”

The “Fuller House” reboot saw much of the original cast reprising their roles, including Candace Cameron Bure as D.J. Tanner, Andrea Barber as Kimmy Gibbler, and John Stamos as Jesse Katsopolis. Bob Saget, who starred as the family patriarch Danny Tanner, died at age 65 in January.

An investigation into Saget’s cause of death revealed he passed away due to “head trauma.”

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved,” Saget’s family said in a statement.

Bob Saget and Jodie Sweetin in June 2017.Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Former “Full House” castmates paid tributes to Saget following his death, including Stamos and comedian Patton Oswalt. Sweetin told E! News in August that Stamos accidentally wore one of Bob Saget’s shirts to her wedding on July 30.

“Bob was there in his weird little way,” Sweetin told the outlet. “It was this black button-up that Bob would always wear. Bob always had a black button-up on.”

In her latest interview with E! News, Sweetin said Saget was the costar who brought the “Full House” cast together. Bure shared a similar sentiment in a January interview with Today.

“He was the one making phone calls so now we have to continue on without him,” Sweetin told E! News. “We do see each other. We get together for barbecues and dinner when we’re not working.”

