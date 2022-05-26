Jodie Foster To Star In Season 4 HBO – The Hamden Journal

Jodie Foster is heading into Night Country.

The Silence of the Lambs star is to lead the fourth iteration of HBO’s True Detective franchise, True Detective: Night Country.

Foster, who will also exec produce the series, will play Detective Liz Danvers in the series, which comes from writer and director Issa López and executive producer Barry Jenkins.

Alan Page Arriaga, exec producer of Starz’s Shining Girls, has also joined Lopez to write.

The series is centered around Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro who are looking to solve the case of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanishing without a trace, when the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska. The pair will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

It marks the first major TV role for Foster as an adult. The actor, who was 12 when she starred in Taxi Driver, featured in series such as Gunsmoke, My Three Sons and ABC’s TV spinoff of Paper Moon as a child, but has not had a starring role on the small screen since 1975. She has, however, lent her voice to series such as Frasier, The X-Files and The Simpsons and has directed episodes of television such as Orange Is The New Black, Black Mirror and Tales From The Loop.

True Detective, which was created and written by Nic Pizzolatto, ran for three seasons between 2014 and 2019. The third season of True Detective aired on HBO in 2019 and starred Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff, set in the Ozarks. It was the follow up to 2015’s Colin Farrell, Taylor Kitsch, Rachel McAdams and Vince Vaughn-fronted series and the first season, which starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.

Exec producers include López, Page Arriaga, Foster, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak for Pastel, Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga and Nic Pizzolatto along with Anonymous Content.

Foster is repped by CAA and Matthew Saver Law Offices, López is represented by M88, Rand Holston Management, and Hirsch, Wallerstein, Jenkins is represented by CAA, manager Jewerl Ross and attorney Jamie Feldman Page Arriaga is represented by UTA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox, L.L.P.