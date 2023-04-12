Jodie Foster and Kali Reis fight the darkness in first True Detective: Night Country teaser

Things are getting even darker on True Detective.

HBO just released the first teaser for True Detective: Night Country, the fourth season of the Emmy-winning crime series created by Nic Pizzolatto.

Set during Alaska’s long period of winter darkness, the new season stars Jodie Foster as Detective Liz Danvers, who teams up with Detective Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) to solve the disappearance of six men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station in Ennis, Alaska. Based on the new footage, Danvers and Navarro seem to have a skeptic-believer dynamic going on — when they aren’t openly hostile to each other. “Take a look in the mirror,” Navarro snaps at her partner. “Nobody can stand you.”

The teaser was revealed Wednesday during Warner Bros. Discovery’s unveiling of its newly named streaming service, Max. Watch the video below.

It’s been nearly four years since season 3 of True Detective, which starred Mahershala Ali and Steven Dorff as detectives investigating the disappearance of two children in the Ozarks. Night Country, which will premiere later this year, also stars John Hawkes, Christopher Eccelston, and Fiona Shaw. Issa López serves as showrunner and executive producer.

