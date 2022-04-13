Jodi Balfour Joins Cast For Season 3 Of Apple TV+ Series – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Jodi Balfour (For All Mankind) has been tapped for a major recurring role on Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso. She is the first known cast addition for the upcoming third season of the Emmy-winning comedy series.

Balfour will play Jack, a charming venture capitalist. In addition to Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, she joins the returning series regular ensemble cast including Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed.

Developed for television by Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, the series stars Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. The show’s second season ended with a shocking twist involving Mohammed’s Assistant Coach character Nate.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, which produces in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Hunt, Kelly, and Bill Wrubel also serve as executive producers, along with Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer. Jane Becker and Jamie Lee also serve as executive producers. Brett Goldstein serves as writer and co-executive producer.

With a record-breaking 20 Emmy nominations in 2021, the most ever for a freshman comedy series, Ted Lasso received seven Emmy Awards, including Best Comedy Series.

Balfour stars as Ellen on another Apple TV+ series, space drama For All Mankind. She is also known for her portrayal of Jackie Kennedy on The Crown, playing Joni on Cinemax’s Quarry and her starring role on Canadian drama series Bomb Girls, for which she received a Canadian Screen Award for Best Actress. Additionally, Balfour played the female lead of BBC1/Cinemax’s limited series Rellik and recurred on the third season of HBO’s True Detective. On the feature side, she recently starred opposite Heather Graham in The Rest of Us. Balfour is repped by Thruline Management, APA, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.