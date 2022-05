A shopper carries a shopping bag while walking through the Union Square shopping district on March 31, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

Hiring in the US remained strong in April despite economic disruption from the war in Ukraine and Covid shutdowns in China.

The Labor Department said employers added 428,000 jobs, which was more than expected and marked the 12th month in a row of expansion.

The jobless rate held steady at 3.6%.

The gains are likely to bolster views at the US central bank that the economy is well positioned as it starts to raise rates to try to curb inflation.