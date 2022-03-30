Joan Collins says ‘young men are suffering’ from a rise of ‘anti-maleness’ in the wake of #MeToo

Joan Collins wants to know: “What’s wrong with actress?”

The 88-year-old, in a recent interview, asked a New York Times reporter, seemingly insinuating that today’s culture prefers more gender-neutral terms. “What’s wrong with mother? What’s wrong with woman? Girl? I don’t like having that word taken away.”

“I’m very proud of being a woman,” Collins, who identifies as a feminist, said, adding: “People say, ‘You didn’t burn your bra, you wear lipstick.’ So what?” adding, “I believe that women are equal to men in every single way, except physical strength.”

The opinionated star, whose documentary, This is Joan Collins, premiered earlier this year on the BBC, went on to say that in the wake of the #MeToo movement there’s been a rise of “anti-maleness.”

“Sadly, I think that now young men are suffering from being labeled toxically masculine,” she explained, “because of this rise of anti-maleness.”

The actress was also candid about allegedly being sexually assaulted by powerful Hollywood executives in the past — all things that “happened to girls all the time” in those days.

“It’s all nasty memories that I don’t wish to relive,” she said.

Of her early reputation of being “promiscuous,” Collins noted, “I did have a lot of boyfriends, but sequentially. And I would sleep with some of them. Not at the same time. I think that I was ahead of my time, because women didn’t do that.”

Though Collins’s beauty has been revered for decades, she claims to have only tried Botox once: “I screamed and left the surgery,” she said.

Joan Collins attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party with husband, theatrical producer Percy Gibson. (Photo by Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Of course, Collins has always spoken honestly about what she thinks about Hollywood’s beauty standards, particularly as it relates to plastic surgery.

Last year, in an interview with the Daily Mail, she discussed everyone from the Kardashian family to Linda Evans.

“Kris Jenner, their mother, is a good friend of mine and I don’t want to be rude about her children, but there’s an awful lot of surgery there and I’ve talked to my friends about it, as I’m sure you have, the bottoms, the tiny waists,” she gossipped.

Collins said of her former Dynasty co-star Evans, with whom she’s had a tempestuous relationship over the years, “Are you supposed to ignore somebody when they come in with tape on their eyelid?” Continuing, she noted that “every one of the other actors was saying, ‘What do you think she had done?'”

