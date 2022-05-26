Joakim Noah shares his all-time Chicago Bulls starting five

Two-time NBA-All Star Joakim Noah spent the best years of his career with the Chicago Bulls, and played nine seasons as a Bull after being drafted by the organization with the ninth overall pick in the 2007 draft.

Noah, the 2014 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, helped lead the Bulls to a run of seven consecutive playoff appearances, including a stellar 2010-11 season where the Bulls posted the best record in the NBA at 62-20.

When asked to give his all-time Chicago Bulls starting five, Noah listed two stars he played alongside during his tenure with the team, along with the obvious choices of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Noah shared his all-time starting five in a video for NBA.com, and you may be surprised by at least one of his selections.

Point guard: Derrick Rose

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Seasons in Chicago: 7 (08-09 to 15-16)

Best points per game: 25.0 (’11)

Best assists per game: 7.9 (’12)

Best rebounds per game: 4.1 (’11)

Shooting guard: Michael Jordan

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

Seasons in Chicago: 13 (84-85 to 97-98)

Best points per game: 37.1 (’87)

Best assists per game: 8.0 (’89)

Best rebounds per game: 8.0 (’89)

Small forward: Scottie Pippen

USA TODAY Sports

Seasons in Chicago: 11 (87-88 to 97-98)

Best points per game: 22.0 (’94)

Best assists per game: 7.0 (’92)

Best rebounds per game: 8.7 (’94)

Power forward: Luol Deng

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Seasons in Chicago: 10 (04-05 to 13-14)

Best points per game: 19.0 (’14)

Best assists per game: 3.7 (’14)

Best rebounds per game: 6.9 (’14)

Center: Luc Longley

JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images

Seasons in Chicago: 5 (93-94 to 97-98)

Best points per game: 11.4 (’98)

Best assists per game: 2.8 (’98)

Best rebounds per game: 5.9 (’98)

