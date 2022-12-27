Jo Mersa Marley, Bob Marley’s Grandson, Found Dead at 31

Johnny Louis/Getty Images

The son of of reggae singer Stephen Marley and grandson of legendary artist Bob Marley, Joseph ‘Jo Mersa’ Marley, died Tuesday at the age of 31, reports said.

The music streaming service TIDAL reported that he was found unresponsive in a vehicle somewhere in the U.S.—though the exact location remains unclear.

It also posted a tribute to Marley, who followed in his grandfather’s footsteps and became a reggae artist in his own right. “Forever in our hearts. RIP Jo Mersa Marley,” the streaming company wrote.

A South Florida Carribbean radio station, WZPP, confirmed the news and reported that he suffered from an asthma attack—though his official cause of death still hasn’t been released.

Marley was born in Jamaica and released two EP’s, Comfortable in 2014 and Eternal in 2021. He also appeared on a track on Morgan Heritage’s Grammy-winning album Strictly Roots in 2015.

“I give thanks for being a Marley,” he told entertainment site The Pier in 2014. “I’m very appreciative and thankful that I am born where I am born and put where God has decided. I’m very thankful about it and proud.”

His grandfather died in 1981 at the age of 36 from a melanoma, after having 11 children—including Joseph’s father, Stephen, and his uncle, the reggae artist Ziggy Marley.

Representatives for Joseph Marley did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast.

