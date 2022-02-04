Jo Koy ‘Easter Sunday’ Movie Moving To Late Summer – The Hamden Journal

Jo Koy’s movie Easter Sunday, which was scheduled to open roughly two weeks before Easter weekend on April 1, is heading to Aug. 5.

We’re told that it’s a stronger weekend for the DreamWorks Pictures and Universal release. Jo Koy recently moved his comedy tour, which was set to kick off on Jan. 14 to this summer starting on June 10. Easter Sunday leaves behind a weekend where Sony moved its Marvel movie Morbius onto and to a frame where Paramount has their Owen Wilson comedy Secret Headquarters and Warner Bros. an untitled event movie.

The stand-up comedian stars as a man returning home for an Easter celebration with his riotous, bickering, eating, drinking, laughing, loving family, in this love letter to his Filipino-American community. Starring in the pic are Jimmy O. Yang, Tia Carrere, Brandon Wardell, Tony nominee Eva Noblezada, Lydia Gaston, Asif Ali, Rodney To, Eugene Cordero, Jay Chandrasekhar, Tiffany Haddish and Lou Diamond Phillips.

Jay Chandrasekhar directs from a script by Ken Cheng. The film is produced by Rideback’s Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, and is executive produced by Jo Koy, Jessica Gao, Yang, Cheng, Joe Meloche, Nick Reynolds and Seth William Meier. Amblin Partners and Universal have overseas rights.