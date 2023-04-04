JNJ to Settle Talc Claims for $8.9 Billion, Stock Jumps

Johnson & Johnson



stock is rising in after-hours trading after the company announced a nearly $9 billion settlement over claims that its talcum powder causes cancer.

In a press release, Johnson & Johnson said that its subsidiary, LTL Management, would refile for bankruptcy protection and be funded with $8.9 billion over 25 years to cover talc liabilities. “Importantly, neither LTL’s original filing nor this re-filing is an admission of wrongdoing, nor an indication that the Company has changed its longstanding position that its talcum powder products are safe,” the press release said.