JNJ Stock: Johnson & Johnson Tops Q2 Targets

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) early Tuesday topped second-quarter sales and earnings estimates but trimmed its full-year outlook. JNJ stock rose in early trading.







The health care giant reported adjusted earnings of $2.59 a share on sales of $24.02 billion in the second quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet expected J&J to earn $2.54 a share on $23.77 billion in sales. On a year-over-year basis, Johnson & Johnson earnings rose 4% while sales climbed 3%.

Pharmaceutical sales rose nearly 7% to $13.3 billion in the June quarter. The company’s consumer health and medtech segments saw sales slip about 1% from the same quarter last year.

For the year, Johnson & Johnson guided to adjusted earnings of $10.05 a share on sales of $93.8 billion. That’s based on the midpoint of its outlook. Three months ago, it had forecast adjusted earnings of $10.25 a share on sales of $95.3 billion. Wall Street was looking for adjusted profit of $10.19 a share and $96.05 billion in sales in 2022.

The New Brunswick, N.J.-based company said the strengthening U.S. dollar will impact its full-year results.

In premarket trading on today’s stock market, JNJ stock rose 0.3% to 174.75.

“Our solid second-quarter results across Johnson & Johnson reflect the strength and resilience of our company’s market leadership in the midst of macroeconomic challenges,” Chief Executive Joaquin Duato said in a news release.

