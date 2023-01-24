JNJ Stock Dips On Light Fourth-Quarter Sales, Mixed Guidance

Early Tuesday, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported adjusted earnings of $2.35 per share on $23.71 billion in fourth-quarter sales. In response, JNJ stock declined before the bell.







On average, analysts polled by FactSet expected J&J to earn $2.23 per share and report $23.9 billion in sales.

In the year-earlier period, the pharmaceutical giant earned $2.13 per share on $24.8 billion in sales.

For the year, J&J predicted adjusted earnings of $10.45-$10.65 per share and $96.9 billion to $97.9 billion in sales. JNJ stock analysts called for earnings of $10.33 a share and $97.75 billion in sales.

In premarket action on the stock market today, JNJ stock slid 1.3% near 166.20.

More to follow.

