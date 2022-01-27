JJ Redick thinks Sixers should trade Ben Simmons now

Former Sixers guard thinks time to trade Ben Simmons is now originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

As the trade rumors continue to roll out regarding Ben Simmons and the Sixers, the debate rages on regarding when the absent All-Star should be moved.

An argument can be made to hang on to him until a suitable offer is presented this offseason or beyond. Others believe GM Daryl Morey should make a move before the Feb. 10 trade deadline, citing the MVP-level play of Joel Embiid. They want to strike while the 7-footer is hot.

That seems to be the opinion of former 76ers shooting guard JJ Redick. He shared his thoughts on the Simmons impasse on the latest episode of his Old Man and the Three Podcast, and he believes the time is now:

“There is, I think, more willingness now to trade [Ben Simmons] for a non-top 25, non-top 30 player, and get a couple good players back and some picks. To me that’s the smart choice. I don’t know how you can justify wasting this year of Joel [Embiid’s] prime, when things across the league feel fairly wide open.”

To his point, the East is a jumbled mess right now. For all their injury issues, the Sixers are currently the 6-seed at 28-19, but only 2.5 games behind top-seeded Miami. They’ve won 12 of their last 15 games, and no one in the NBA is playing better than Embiid right now.

If the Sixers get healthy and stay that way, they could, as presently assembled, make a run in the East.

A Simmons trade that nets the team a true point guard, and another player to add roster depth, could give them a real shot at making the Finals. It likely won’t be a better deal than Morey could get if he remains patient, but that is the risk Redick would be willing to take.