Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot dead in Brazil: reports

Legendary Jiu-jitsu fighter Leandro Lo was fatally shot Sunday at a Sao Paulo concert, according to reports.

A lawyer for the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion confirmed that his client, 33, died after being declared brain-dead from the shooting, according to a report by MMA Fighting.

The killing allegedly took place during a confrontation between Lo and Police Officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo, the outlet reported.

Witnesses said Velozo grabbed a bottle from Lo’s table and that the fighter took the cop down and held him, according to the outlet, citing a police report.

After the pair were separated, Velozo allegedly pulled out a gun, firing a round into Lo’s forehead, according to the site.

Lo had dominated the sport since 2011, winning eight World Championships titles – which made him one of the most decorated jiu-jitsu fighters of all time. Just earlier this year, he won another World Championship in California, the site reported.

Police Officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo allegedly shot and killed Leandro Lo in the head. Francois Nel/Getty Images

“A very sad day for the BJJ community,” analyst and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian tweeted. “Leandro was a legend.”

Additional reporting by Lee Brown