Jimmy Kimmel Trashes Trump’s Nick Fuentes Meal With Withering 1-Liner About Eric Trump

Jimmy Kimmel on Monday mocked the “meeting of the mindless” between Donald Trump, Kanye West, and notorious white nationalist Nick Fuentes at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home.

Trump tried to deflect outrage caused by his dining with Fuentes by claiming he was a “guest whom I had never met and knew nothing about.” It’s the “same thing he says whenever Eric comes over to eat,” Kimmel cracked.

Kimmel also explained why he’d loved to have seen rapper West, who now goes by the name Ye, asking Trump to be his running mate.

“But just to recap, Kanye West went to Mar-a-Lago to have dinner with Donald Trump, which sounds like the beginning of a joke,” he said. “And as his plus one, he brought a well-known white supremacist slash Holocaust denier and Trump claims he didn’t know about.”

“Which is worse?” asked Kimmel. “Having the guy over for dinner or having no idea you’re letting a racist rando into a house that was, until very recently, full of unguarded top secret documents? Two words typed into your phone and you know you’re eating with a scumbag.”

Watch Kimmel’s monologue here:

