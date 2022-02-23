Jimmy Kimmel throws surprise wedding for a couple on 2/22/22

On Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night, which also happened to be February 22, 2022, or 2/22/22, Kimmel surprised a couple in the audience who are both obsessed with, you guessed it, the number two.

The couple, named Tu and Thu, got engaged on February 2 of last year, and were planning to tie the knot at an Orange County courthouse on Tuesday. However, Kimmel had a different idea for them, which was just too exciting to resist. And if you thought that pun was extra, wait until you hear what Kimmel had in store for them for their two-themed wedding, which took place live in front of the entire audience.

On a Las Vegas-style wedding chapel, which was built right there on his set, Kimmel officiated the wedding as he started the ceremony by stating, “Dearly beloved, we are gathered here on Taco Tuesday to join Tu and Thu, I mean Thu and Tu, I don’t know which is which, in holy matrimony. Today you are beginning a new chapter.”

Kimmel continued, “Do you two Tus take to another to be your lawfully wedded spouses, to have and to hold, together, two-day, two-morrow, and in perpe-two-ity? Say ‘We two.'”

The ceremony continued with questions like, “Do you two promise to always be too legit to quit, but never too fast or too furious,” and “Do you promise not to sleep in twin beds, even though it would be totally on brand,” as well as “Do you promise never to engage in a threesome because it would be awkward and mathematically asymmetrical?”

Tu and Thu weren’t the only ones celebrating the special day. 2/22/22 was commemorated all around the world Tuesday, with hospitals celebrating lucky babies who were born at 2:22 am and 2:22 pm, and companies celebrating with special deals. But nothing was more hilarious than Kimmel’s surprise wedding and the two-layered Tupac cake that followed.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

