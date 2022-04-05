Jimmy Kimmel Talks About The Most Memorable Highlights From The Grammys – The Hamden Journal

Tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The late show host goes over Grammy highlights from last night’s show that took place in Las Vegas. And while the show wasn’t as wild as the Oscars, there were still some memorable moments.

First he mentions the overgrown two-piece suit singer Justin Bieber was wearing. “Justin Bieber was there wearing the same suit the kid who played young Tom Hanks at the end of the movie Big wore.”



One of the funnier moments was when artist Doja Cat almost missed giving her award speech when she won for best pop duo with singer Sza.

“Doja Cat – almost missed her acceptance speech – because she was using the bathroom. See? This is why they need litter boxes under the seats,” as she had to run from the bathroom to the stage to accept her award.

Unlike the Oscars, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky did give a speech to the Grammy audience and in it he said–“The silence of ruined cities and killed people. What is more opposite to music?” Instead of seeing this as a rhetorical question, Kimmel came up with a comical answer to the question. “What is more opposite to music?” I thought he was going to say Nickelback but…which would have been a sick burn.”