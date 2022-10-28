Jimmy Kimmel Spots Bonkers Graham-Walker Interview

Jimmy Kimmel spotted a bizarre joint appearance between Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Herschel Walker, the scandal-plagued GOP nominee for Senate in Georgia.

Walker, who is supposedly against abortion rights, has faced numerous allegations recently that he paid for abortions for women he impregnated. But with Graham, Walker claimed, “If they can do it to me, they’re going to come after you next.”

“That’s right,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host said. “Next time you push an abortion on a woman and then claim you’re against abortion, they’re coming for you next.”

But what explains why Walker needed Graham with him for the appearance?

“The reason Lindsey was there was to speak for Herschel,” Kimmel said. “Herschel has trouble with speaking.”

Graham was a good choice in one sense.

“When it comes to feigning righteous indignation, no one does it better than Lindsey G,” Kimmel said.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.