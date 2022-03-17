Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Lara Trump’s ‘Big New Lips’ After Bizarre Fox News Appearance

ABC

After Donald Trump praised Russian despot Vladimir Putin’s mobilization of troops along the Ukrainian border and subsequent invasion of Ukraine, someone apparently got in his ear this week and convinced the former reality TV host to change his tune, saying, “I think Putin has changed. It’s a very sad thing for the world. He’s very much changed.”

“At least he still has Kim Jong Un, I guess,” cracked Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night show Wednesday evening.

Then the comedian went after Trump surrogate Lara Trump—“whose credentials when it comes to politics are ‘I married Eric,’” cracked Kimmel—who’s been making the media rounds attacking President Biden.

“[She] was on Fox News last night to lash out at Joe Biden and put those big new lips she has on daddy-in-law’s ass,” Kimmel continued. (There are many more worthwhile things to mock than her looks, which seems like a low blow.)

John Oliver Drags Disney to Hell Over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

Kimmel then threw to a clip of Lara on Fox News saying, “What I’d love to know is: What is Joe Biden’s platform? What is his stump speech to the American people? What is his list of accomplishments that he can rattle off for Americans, you know, like Donald Trump, who had to put an entire website together because we couldn’t keep track of all of his accomplishments?”

“Oh, that’s why he did it? I thought it was ’cause he got kicked off all the other websites,” fired back Kimmel.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast’s biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast’s unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.