Jimmy Kimmel Knows Who To Blame After He Gets COVID-19 And Has To Cancel Show

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on Monday said he’s contracted the coronavirus infection despite being vaccinated and boosted.

He even jokingly explained how he got it:

Kimmel canceled Monday night’s show and lined up comic Mike Birbiglia to fill in as host until he recovers.

“I must be the first person to ever deplane a Southwest Airlines flight and find out they’re guest-hosting a late night talk show,” Birbiglia wrote on Twitter.

Kimmel is the second late-night host to develop the infection in recent weeks. “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert returned to the air on Monday after his own battle with COVID-19.

“This is a broadcast emergency,” Colbert said of Kimmel’s illness during his Monday night monologue. “TV is down a Jimmy!”

Colbert also called for presidential help:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.