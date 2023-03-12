Jimmy Kimmel hopes ‘no blood will be shed’ at Oscars

Hoping for another slap at the Sunday’s Oscars?

Host Jimmy Kimmel sure isn’t.

The late-night comedian says while prepping for the star-studded event, he’s been asked if he expects “any violence” akin to Will Smith’s infamous slap of 2022 host Chris Rock.

“I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet rather than a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed,” he joked to The Hollywood Reporter.

Though Kimmel, 55, is optimistic about a calm Academy Awards night, he isn’t avoiding the possibility of a ruckus like the one that erupted after Rock referred to Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.

Kimmel told THR he’d take on anyone who tries to ambush him — on one condition.

“Well, I size them up, and, if I’m bigger than they are, I beat the s–t out of them on television. And if it’s the Rock, I run,” he said.

Kimmel added last year’s slap was “almost boring to joke about at this point,” and said he hopes the audience can look past it — though the “slap heard ’round the world” is back in everyone’s mind after Rock used his latest stand up comedy special to slam Smith.





Oscars host joked that he hopes there will be no bloodshed at this year’s show — one year after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the ceremony. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Kimmel has his own Oscar host scandal to move past — a 2017 award ceremony mishap that went viral as #envelopegate.

During the incident, “La La Land” was mistakenly named Best Picture winner after presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were given the wrong category envelope.

The drama “Moonlight” was the actual victor, with its win announced halfway through the “La La Land” acceptance speech.





Smith was upset at Rock’s joke about his wife’s alopecia. Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images





Kimmel said the slap was “almost boring to joke about at this point.” Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images





Rock joked about the infamous slap during his latest comedy special. Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

“It’s disappointing in a lot of ways,” Kimmel said of the mix up. “If you’re gonna be part of a f–kup, it might as well be the biggest f–kup ever.

“Being part of the second-biggest f–kup doesn’t carry as much cachet.”

Kimmel’s excitement for the Oscars comes as he mocked the Golden Globes and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

“The Golden Globes is not a real awards show,” Kimmel told Rolling Stone. “Let’s be honest.

“I don’t think any of them are necessarily valid, but if there is one that is valid, it’s the Oscars and the ones where you’re voted on by your peers, like the SAG Awards, the Writer’s Guild Awards, and the Director’s Guild Awards.”