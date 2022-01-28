Yahoo Entertainment

Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson slams network for pushing ‘fake news’

On CNN’s Democracy in Peril Thursday, former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson spoke about the current conditions at her former network. Carlson first touched on the power opinion host Tucker Carlson seemingly has over Republicans in Congress, saying it’s the result of fake news, then went on to lament the turn Fox News has taken. “Slowly but surely, this has morphed into eradicating any other point of view since the Trump era that is not just opinion,” Carlson said. “It’s gone from an opinion, which was fine, to completely devolving into non fact-based conspiracy theories and outright dangerous rhetoric in my mind, and I think it’s a complete disservice to our country.” Carlson also addressed a story that got very little airtime, if any, on Fox News, that being that Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham each sent texts to the White House during the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol pleading for former President Trump to put a stop to the violence, then going on air and spinning a different narrative. “I think the bigger story coming out of that is how disingenuous it was to be sending those texts of warning while then going on the air to the American people and doing a complete injustice and disservice by saying something completely opposite,” Carlson said, “and ginning up this whole reaction that it was just fine and patriotic for people to be there on January 6th.”