Jimmy Kimmel Has Just The Answer To Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Dumbest Question Yet

Jimmy Kimmel sarcastically noted that conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is “hard at work” now that she’s sitting on committees in the Republican-controlled U.S. House.

Case in point: Her question this week to U.S. Comptroller General Gene Dodaro during a hearing on COVID-19 spending and potential fraud in the use of those funds.

Greene, a close ally of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) who last year spoke at a white nationalist conference, asked about “drag queen story hour” events, a common target of right-wing ire.

When Dodaro didn’t have an answer, Greene urged him to “look into” it.

Kimmel stepped in with an answer.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah. We’ll get right on that,” he said, then name-checked one of Greene’s most infamous conspiracy theories. “As soon as we wrap up the Jewish space laser investigation.”

See more in his Thursday night monologue: