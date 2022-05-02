Jimmy Kimmel Has Covid, Will Miss Show, Names Fill-In Host For ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Jimmy Kimmel announced this morning via Twitter that he has Covid and will be stepping away from his hosting duties on Jimmy Kimmel Live for a few days until he is in the clear.

Kimmel said his daughter brought the virus home and that everyone in his family are feeling fine. Comedian Mike Birbiglia will be filling in for him while he’s on the mend.

Kimmel:

Our daughter brought us covid (even though we specifically asked her not to) All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on. Apologies to @TomCruise & @iliza and thanks to Mike Birbiglia @birbigs who’ll be filling in for me starting tomorrow night

It seems that was news to Birbiglia, who retweeted Kimmel and quipped, “I must be the first person to ever deplane a Southwest Airlines flight and find out they’re guest-hosting a late night talk show.”

It’s a heck of a week for Kimmel to be out. The show has a marquee guest list, starting with the white-hot Tom Cruise and following with heavyweights Mike Myers and Kevin Hart.

Monday: Tom Cruise, Iliza Shlesinger, Parquet Courts

Tuesday: Mike Myers, Mike Birbiglia, the Black Crowes

Wednesday: Ewan McGregor, Ben Schwartz, the Head and the Heart

Thursday: Kevin Hart, Hannah Einbinder

