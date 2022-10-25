Jimmy Kimmel Has Blunt Advice For Donald Trump And Marjorie Taylor Greene

Jimmy Kimmel spotted what he thinks is a surefire way to bring down Donald Trump and the former president’s family business.

The late-night host noted that the Trump Organization’s fraud trial is getting underway in New York, with the company potentially facing up to $1.6 million in fines.

“Which doesn’t seem like much,” Kimmel said. “The irony is, if you really want to take down the Trump Organization, all you have to do is let Trump keep running it.”

He also found some more alarming news: The ex-president has reportedly spoken to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who spoke at a white nationalist event earlier this year, as his possible running mate should he seek the presidency in 2024.

“Could you imagine that?” Kimmel asked. “The only thing those two should be running together is a Hooters in Fort Lauderdale.”

See more in his Monday night monologue:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.