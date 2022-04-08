Jimmy Kimmel calls out Marjorie Taylor Greene hypocrisy after she reported his joke to Capitol Police

On Thursday, opened the show by addressing the burgeoning feud between him and Representative (R-GA). It all started after Kimmel made a joke about Greene, invoking ’s infamous slap, in response to a tweet she posted calling three Republican senators “pro-pedophile” because they voted in favor of confirming to the Supreme Court. Green was parroting rhetoric used by Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee who tried to smear Jackson during confirmation hearings.

On Tuesday, responding to Greene’s tweet, Kimmel said, “Marjorie Taylor Greene, this woman, Klan mom, is especially upset with the three Republican senators who said they’ll vote yes on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is nominated for the Supreme Court. She tweeted, ‘ Murkowski, Collins, and Romney are pro-pedophile. They just voted for KBJ.’ Wow. Where is Will Smith when you really need him, huh?”

Until Thursday night, the back-and-forth was only on Twitter.

Kimmel began by calling Greene out for the hypocrisy of going to the Capitol police, when she was one of only 21 representatives who awarding them with the Congressional Gold Medal for protecting the Capitol against a violent insurrection on January 6, 2021.

“She called the same police she voted against giving a Congressional Gold Medal to for defending our Capitol against the insurrection she helped incite on January 6th,” Kimmel said. “That’s who she called, the people she wanted to defund. It’s amazing how quickly you can go from, ‘These liberals, you can’t say anything anymore’ to ‘What did you say? I’m calling the cops.’”

Kimmel also pushed back against Greene’s claim that he was trying to incite violence and death threats against her.

“Not only don’t I condone death or any kind of threats against anyone, especially since I get dozens of them a week myself from the sickos who align with you,” Kimmel said, “I also find it very rich that a person who did this (A picture of her with a gun) in her campaign ad is suddenly whining about fantasies of violence.”

Story continues

And finally, Kimmel once again called out Greene’s hypocrisy for suddenly being against violence when in the past, she has violence against Democratic politicians.

“She’s the one who endorsed fringe conspiracy theories and repeatedly indicated support for executing prominent Democratic politicians,” Kimmel said. “Now she’s dialing 911 because she got made fun of. She’s a snowflake and a sociopath at the same time. A snowciopath.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

Check out how a Jeopardy! contestant won over Mets fans with a wrong but hilarious answer:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.