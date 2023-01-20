Jimmy Garoppolo works out, nearing return

49ers-Cowboys injury report: Jimmy G works out, nearing return originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers this week listed former starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as out on their injury report for the eighth consecutive game, but Friday, he was seen going through physical therapy on the field for the first time since he sustained a fractured foot on Dec. 4.

“It was the first week he was able to come out in the field, walk around a little bit, do some work out there,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “So we saw him doing his rehab stuff too as we came out.”

Garoppolo and backup cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) were listed as out for the 49ers’ NFC Divisional Playoff on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium. The 49ers listed no other players on their injury report.

The 49ers did not place Garoppolo on injured reserve in order to keep open the possibility of his return during the playoffs, though Shanahan said he did not believe the veteran quarterback would be available for backup duty if the 49ers advance to the NFC Championship Game next week.

“I’d be surprised, but I think it depends how this whole weekend goes,” Shanahan said. “But I think it’s an outside chance.”

Veteran Josh Johnson has served as Brock Purdy’s backup since Garoppolo’s injury. If Garoppolo were to be cleared to return to action, he would assume the No. 2 job behind Purdy.

Could Garoppolo be available if the 49ers advance to the Super Bowl?

“I think there’d be a better chance then,” Shanahan said.

Thomas could have an opportunity to return to action next week, Shanahan said.

“He wasn’t an IR candidate, so I think he has a chance,” Shanahan said of Thomas.

Veteran cornerback Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins was elevated from the practice squad last week to serve as a backup with Thomas out of action against the Seattle Seahawks. Jenkins is likely to be in uniform again on Sunday.

The Cowboys listed veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters as out with a hip injury. Starting safety Jayron Kearse is questionable with a knee injury.

49ers injury report

Out: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)

Cowboys injury report

Out: T Jason Peters (hip)

Questionable: S Jayron Kearse (knee)

