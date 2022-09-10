NFC Championship – San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is healthy, unless he isn’t.

Garoppolo, who is practicing against with the team after being relegated to pariah status for the first month of training camp, officially appeared on the injury report every day this week as having a right shoulder injury.

He fully participated in practice, and he has no designation for Sunday’s game at Chicago. That means he’s good to go.

Coach Kyle Shanahan, who presumably is fully aware of the condition of every player on his team, feigned ignorance over Garoppolo’s injury.

“I have no clue, I didn’t even know that he was,” Shanahan said. “Maybe old lingering stuff, I’m not sure. Procedural stuff.”

It likely means Garoppolo is still receiving some sort of official treatment from the team, for the surgically-repaired shoulder. Regardless, he’s good to go and real to play if/when the 49ers need him.

The question continues to be whether they’ll only need him in the event of injury, or whether they’d consider benching non-captain Trey Lance, if he struggles.

Jimmy Garoppolo still has a right shoulder injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk