Jimmy Garoppolo should be patient if 49ers release him, Peter King says

Why King thinks Jimmy G should be patient if 49ers release him

Whether the 49ers end up trading Jimmy Garoppolo or releasing him, it’s clear San Francisco’s former starting quarterback won’t be on the roster this season.

And if you ask NBC Sports’ Peter King, there’s one specific thing Garoppolo should do if the 49ers wind up cutting him.

“If I were Jimmy Garoppolo and I got my release, I think there’s a very good chance I might want to wait until some team out there has a crying need,” King told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco on “49ers Talk” this week. “Look, I’m not trying to be the devil here or anything, but a quarterback’s going to get hurt and suffer significant injury, probably by the end of October.

“Why wouldn’t you just wait, rather than say, ‘OK, well, I’ll go to Seattle?’ ”

In King’s eyes, it would suit Garoppolo best to be patient. If not, he should demand assurance from his future team that he’s their starter beyond the 2022 season.

Should he land with a team like the Seattle Seahawks or Cleveland Browns, however, Maiocco pointed out that Garoppolo could earn that assurance if he plays well enough.

King went as far as to say Garoppolo ending up with Cleveland would be “history repeating itself,” given the Browns’ stellar defense and similar offense.

“It’ll be a little bit like the team he just left,” King said. “And so can you imagine if Jimmy Garoppolo goes to Cleveland, [Deshaun] Watson’s suspended for the year, he at some point beats out Jacoby Brissett and there they are deep in the playoffs playing 10-7 football games?”

With recent conflicting reports surrounding a potential Browns trade for Garoppolo, it remains unclear if the veteran signal-caller could end up in Cleveland. Considering Geno Smith and Drew Lock are competing under center in Seattle, it’s likely the Seahawks would be calling Garoppolo should the 49ers release him.

As King suggested for Garoppolo, the 49ers Faithful will have to be patient when it comes to waiting for an outcome to this quarterback saga.