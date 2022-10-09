Jimmy Garoppolo reveals first thought after Trey Lance season-ending injury

Jimmy G reveals first thought on sideline after Lance injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo was standing on the sideline completing his duties as the 49ers’ backup quarterback when Trey Lance went down with a season-ending injury in Week 2.

What crossed Garoppolo’s mind?

“I thought he got a concussion at first,” Garoppolo said on “The TK Show” podcast to The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami. “I thought it would be a couple of plays, and then actually [49ers reconditioning director] Ryan Donahue was next to me and he goes, ‘I think he dislocated his ankle.’

“That’s when it really hit me, OK, this will be more than a couple plays. That’s a weird situation. I’ve never been in that situation. I’ve been a backup for Tom [Brady]; Tom never got hurt. So, I never had to do that.”

Lance went down late in the first quarter of the 49ers’ 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 18. Garoppolo stepped in and completed his first pass attempt to Brandon Aiyuk for a four-yard gain.

“It happens so fast,” Garoppolo said. “And all of a sudden you’re out there, it’s third down. Thankfully, I hit on the first play and it woke me up a bit. Then after that, it’s just playing football.”

He finished that game throwing for 154 yards and one touchdown on 13-of-21 passing.

RELATED: Report: Ryans to be top head coach candidate this offseason

Through three contests — and two full games as the 49ers’ starter — Garoppolo has thrown for 604 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He is coming off his best performance yet — 239 yards and a 100.7 passer rating in the 49ers’ win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday.

Garoppolo gets another chance to get the 49ers’ offense rolling at 1:05 p.m. PT Sunday when the 49ers pay a visit to Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast