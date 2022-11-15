Jimmy Garoppolo razzed by 49ers teammates after Warriors dance team greeting

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

49ers teammates razz Jimmy G after Warriors dance team says hello originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center.

Sitting courtside during the Warriors’ clash against the San Antonio Spurs, members of the Golden State dance team singled out Garoppolo while strolling by and made sure to say hello.

49ers teammates George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk, who joined Garoppolo at the game, appeared to enjoy the exchange.

The 49ers, winners of consecutive games themselves, brought positive vibes to Chase Center and cheered on the Warriors to a much-needed 132-95 victory.

For no reason whatsoever, it might be a good time to revisit this quote 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said about Garoppolo after the 49ers’ 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.

“No, he looks good, still handsome.”

