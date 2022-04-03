Jimmy Garoppolo, Frank Gore, Kyle Juszczyk and other 49ers news for Cardinals fans

We have reached the end of another offseason week and so it is time to check in with the Arizona Cardinals’ NFC West rivals. What has been going on with the San Francisco 49ers?

Below are a few stories from the last week about the 49ers that Cardinals fans should know about.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

Previous shows:

and

Offseason program schedule announced

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

The Cardinals and the rest of the NFL announced their schedules for their offseason programs.

For the 49ers, the offseason workout program will begin April 19. OTAs begin May 23 and mandatory minicamp will be June 14-16.

Frank Gore to sign one-day deal to retire with 49ers

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Running back Frank Gore had a 16-year NFL career. He entered the league in 2005. He is finally officially retiring and will do it ceremoniously. He will sign a one-day contract with the 49ers to retire as a member of their team. Gore, of course, entered the league with the 49ers and played for them for a decade.

Niner pick up contract option for FB Kyle Juszczyk

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk has been with the 49ers for the past five seasons. He is under contract with them now through 2025. The team picked up a contract option, paying him more than $2.1 million in a bonus and guaranteeing more than $2.3 million of his salary over the next two seasons.

Starting jobs up for grabs after free agency

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers have made a number of moves in the offseason thus far. Even still, they have six starting jobs up for grabs.

49ers unlikely to release Jimmy Garaoppolo

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

We have all expected Garoppolo to be traded this offseason, as the 49ers appear ready to give Trey Lance the starting quarterback job, as they traded three first-round picks to move up in last year’s draft to get him.

However, with a shoulder injury lingering, Garoppolo is still on the roster. GM John Lynch doesn’t foresee releasing him, so Garoppolo could end up on the roster this season.

1

1